Submitted News

Seaman American Legion Auxiliary and Junior Auxiliary Unit 633 at American Legion Post 633 recently introduced a monthly movie night in Seaman at the Lions Park across the street from the Post. The movie showing moves inside the Post if there is inclement weather. As part of this event there is a short presentation on flag etiquette. Some of the children attending participated in the presentation given by Post member Tom Putnam at the first movie night in July. Post 633 has members available to do short presentations on flag etiquette for schools or community organizations. If you’re interested in having someone do a presentation for your school or group please send an email to Post633@gmail.com.

Junior Auxiliary Unit 633, the only active Junior Auxiliary in Adams County, recently was awarded First Place and a Certificate of Achievement for Junior Activities in the 7th District of Ohio. This was the eighth year in a row that the Unit placed first among the twenty posts with Junior Auxiliary units.

There are many activities untaken by this enthusiastic group of young people. They’ve adopted the Peebles Veterans Home and have provided “goodie packages” on Valentines Day, Easter and the Fourth of July. The kids help serve at the monthly veterans’ dinner at the Post and they help set up for bingo on Thursday evenings. They participate in Memorial Day and Veterans Day services and distribute red paper poppies, a remembrance of service members that dates back to 1920.

The Junior Auxiliary recently completed their “Flamingo Fundraiser” and they are also collecting recyclable plastic to raise funds for a memorial bench in Lions Park honoring the late Earl Gorman, a past Commander of Post 633.

All of the Junior Auxiliary are valuable and cherished members of Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633. Anyone interested in joining the Junior Auxiliary can contact Stacy Humphrey at mntstacy@yahoo.com.