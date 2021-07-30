Commissioners hold July 12 meeting

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on July 12, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Jason Bohl. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms and Michael Hall of The Nature Conservancy were present for the session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were filed for the board to review: Dog and Kennel Weekly Report for the week ending July 2, 2021.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Ohio Gas Association Partnership (OGAP) Bond Fund; Courthouse Window Replacement Project; Adams County Training Center-Fencing, Internet updates; Manchester boat ramp ribbon cutting; Tener Road Bridge Project; Quote for DSL equipment for Courthouse training room; Broadband grants and expansions.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel; Remote work policy; Potential upgrades to phone system; JFS building sidewalk repairs.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter executive session at 9:32 a.m. to discuss personnel (employment) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). President Ward reconvened the session at 9:45 a.m.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the resignation of Rhiana Seitz as Intermittent employee with Adams County Department of Job and Family Services effective July 30, 2021 as presented by Angela Richmond.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the retirement of Robin Fite as Eligibility Referral Specialist II with Adams County Department of Job and Family Services effective July 31, 2021 as presented by Angela Richmond. The board expresses their appreciation of Ms. Fite’s many years of service and the contribution of her talents to the department.

Adam Dozier, EMS Assistant Director, and Peggy McCleese, Director (via teleconference) met with the board to discuss the following issues: Administrative transition update; Personnel, employment; Scheduling; Squad/vehicle update, new decal design; First Responder vehicle usage; Obsolete vehicles to be posted on GovDeals.com.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter executive session with EMS Directors Peggy McCleese and Adam Dozier at 9:55 a.m. to discuss personnel (employment) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). President Ward reconvened the session at 10:01 a.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve employment of Aaron Swayne, Christopher Widener and Sheri Widener as Part-time Advanced EMT’s and status change of Christie Erkenbrecher from part-time to full-time with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective July 12, 2021 as recommended by EMS Directors.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the sale of two obsolete vehicles via GovDeals.com as requested by Adams County Emergency Services Directors.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the payment to Ambulance and EMS Fund from Co. Medicaid Sales Tax Transition Fund in the amount of $67,600 for purchase of three (3) EMS squad vehicles as recommended by EMS Directors.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to appoint Randy Chandler as a member of the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Adams, Scioto and Lawrence Counties commencing July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to amend the resignation commencement date of Linda Steele as a medic with Adams County Emergency Medical Services to be effective July 17, 2021 as presented.

David Parrott, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry, along with Michael Hall, Appalachian Forest Manager, The Nature Conservancy, met with the board to discuss the Little Smokies Sunshine Project which will acquire 140 acres of TNC easements and 264 acres by the Division of Forestry. This project will create a connecting corridor with current TNC 20,000-acre Edge of Appalachia Preserve and Shawnee State Forest. Tracts purchased will be managed for timber, recreation, hunting and other uses consistent with all state forest land, including the Trees to Textbooks Program.

Dana Whalen, Assistant Prosecutor met with the board to discuss the following legal issues: Opioid bankruptcy litigation; Kelly Day protocols; Winchester Industrial Park deed transfer; Potts Road improvements.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to authorize President Ward to sign and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department to proceed with a reimbursement request in the amount of $7,500.00 from the purchase of body camera equipment for the department as recommended by Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

Jill Wright, Executive Director, Cynthia Pratt, Fiscal Officer, Adams County Children Services; David Gifford, Auditor; along with Hannum Taylor and Holly Johnson, Adams County Children Services Board Members, met with the commissioners to discuss a Capital Improvement Grant proposed expenditures and allocations. Also discussed were residential treatment accreditation, revenue shortfalls, increased personnel caseloads and a request to place a replacement tax levy on the November 2, 2021, ballot to provide funding for higher volume of cases.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a biennial aubgrant agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners for Adams County Children Services and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and Ohio Department of Medicaid as presented by Fiscal Officer Cynthia Pratt.

Nick Slone, Executive Director, Adams County Public Library, met with the board to discuss a request for renewal tax levy preparation for the November 2, 2021 ballot; along with additional hotspot wifi units available for loan through the library to county constituents.

Hannah Lubbers, Director, Adams Clermont Solid Waste District met with the board to discuss updated budget projections for 2022; Solid Waste board member applicants.

The board held a teleconference with John Leutz, Assistant Director, CCAO, Esquire, concerning a solar farm project in Franklin township. Mr. Leutz discussed the requirements for solar farm projects in non-regulated areas, along with public hearings and PILOT agreements which are not required for projects under 50 MW. Also discussed was proposed SB 52 that would permit a board of county commissioners to prevent siting board certification of larger solar facilities and wind farm projects.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the AMT Sponsor Grant Certifications for Airport Improvement Program Project Grant #3-39-0112-012-2021 at the Alexander Salamon Airport and authorize Commissioner Pell to sign electronically on behalf of the county.

The board also discussed the following issues: Subcontractor charges to county accounts; Flagpole maintenance proposal; Courthouse parking; ARP Funding.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.