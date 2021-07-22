News Release

Alexandra “Alli” Taylor, a cardiac catheterization and Angio specialist at CarolinaEast Medical Center, has been named a Healthcare Hero for May.

Taylor, a 2013 graduate of Manchester High School, has been with the hospital since 2016, first working as a radiological technologist. Her own experience with a heart condition as a child inspired her to pursue a career in cardiology.

I had a VSD (ventricular septal defect) which thankfully I didn’t have to have surgery or anything like that to correct, mine closed over time, but I was constantly going to cardiologists and when the position opened up in the cath lab I was like, that’s what I want to do, Taylor said. Many of Taylor’s relatives also work in healthcare. The person who nominated Taylor said, I have never met an individual more passionate for what they do than Alli. She strives to do the very best in all she does, and her care for her patients is not different. Due to her team being short staffed at times, having scheduled and emergency cases, she works multiple “on-call” shifts, She remains vigilant and ready at a moment’s notice to go tend to a patient that is in need o her her specific training.”

Taylor emphasized her gratitude for the vaccines and waning pandemic because patients and families can now be together in person at the hospital. She is also grateful for the Health care Hero recognition.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Taylor said. “The whole team is Heathcare Heroes. And I think that’s kind of a health care persona mentality, that we don’t ever view ourselves as heroes per se.. We want to take care of these people; we want to make a difference. “