Sara Lyn Fields-Cook, 37, of West Union, Ohio, died Saturday July 17, 2021 in Boardman, Ohio. She was born Oct. 25, 1983 in Georgetown. She was preceded in death by one son, Boston Bloomfield; parents Terry Fields and Velma Grooms-Kemmeter; and grandparents Willard and Linda Grooms and Sherwood “Woody” Fields.

Sara is survived by daughter, Jaida Bloomfield of Seaman and four younger children; one sister, Erica (Shannon) Grooms of Peebles; paternal grandmother, Louise (Carl) Fields-Brown; several aunts and uncles, Nicki (Jim) Knox, Stephanie (Zack Miller) Grooms, Scott Grooms, Sonya (Marty) Meyer, Betsy (Richie) Jones, Steve (Angie) Fields, Troy (Cindy) Fields and Scott (Melissa) Fields; two nieces, Courtney and Caitlin Grooms; two nephews, Calvin and Corey Grooms; and several cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Ms. Fields-Cook will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

