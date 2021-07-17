The Adams County Public Library would not be the same without our amazing staff. Get to know a little more about the employees who make the library run as every week we’ll feature a question-and-answer session with a different staff member. This week our focus is on Sue Eldridge, a library clerk at the North Adams Library.

Q. How long have you worked with Adams County Public Library?

A. 21 years at ACPL and 8 years at the Seaman Library.

Q. What does your job entail?

A. Anything that needs doing or I’m asked to do (including critter removal).

Q, What kinds of books do you like to read?

A. Mostly my Bibles otherwise I’m mainly a non-fiction reader.

Q. What’s your favorite movie of all time?

A. Passion of the Christ! My every year Good Friday movie.

Q. What TV shows are you watching right now?

A. No regular TV at my house but I recently watched Alias Smith and Jones.

Q. If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

A. To always be able to know the right thing to say.

Q. What do you like to do when you’re not working?

A. Church and time with grand babies are the best! (2 to 23)

Q. What’s a fun fact about you many people may not know?

A. Participated in a mud wrestling contest at the Adams County Fair.

Q. Where would you like to go on a dream vacation?

A. It used to be Galapagos Islands but after spending time in Haiti it would be a true dream vacation to go back and take each child an American ice cream cone.

Q. What do you like about working for the library?

A. The patrons!