In tearful testimony, victim begged Board to not release the criminal

Press Release

In 1999, a West Union man who was convicted of raping his pre-school age stepdaughter was sentenced to prison by an Adams County judge for a term that could have lasted until the year 2049. Nonetheless, last week, over the strong objections of the victim and the office of Adams County Prosecutor David Kelley, the Ohio Parole Board agreed to free the child rapist — despite the fact he has served far less than half of his possible prison sentence.

Charles A. Wilson II spent years denying his brutal crimes, which took place on multiple occasions. As part of his defense, he attempted to blame the young child, claiming the preschooler was somehow sexually active. Only decades later — when he realized he would not be paroled unless he admitted his crime – did he acknowledge guilt.

The victim, now an adult, gave graphic and heart-breaking testimony about the damage the crimes caused her. She described regular nightmares, emotional trauma, and other serious troubles that persist to this day. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mark R. Weaver warned the Board that releasing the child rapist would not only endanger the community but would also re-victimize the victim. Some of the Parole Board members were moved enough by the victim’s testimony and prosecutor Weaver’s arguments that they voted to deny release – but it wasn’t enough. The release was eventually approved by the narrowest of margins – a six to four vote.

Under current law, child rape is punishable by life in prison without parole, but these crimes took place before the law was changed. The trial judge had ordered a sentence of up to 50 years in prison, but the parole board still saw fit to allow the child rapist to go free

In a public parole board hearing broadcast live on the Ohio Channel, Wilson’s attorney told the Board her client is an alcoholic. Despite this fact, the parole authorities agreed to permit him to live in a private home with a full wine cellar, on the hope the alcohol can be kept away from him.

The parole board also heard evidence that Wilson took several classes while in prison, but he refused to complete two programs in particular: “Comprehensive Sex Offender” and “Criminal and Addictive Thinking.”

“Of all the crimes we prosecute, there’s nothing more evil or more disgusting than child rape,” Prosecutor David Kelley said after the decision. “The Ohio Parole Board made the wrong decision, and it pains me that this victim will now be further traumatized, knowing the stepfather who abused her is no longer securely behind bars.”

For the near future, Wilson will live with his sister in California, but he is not under house arrest and will be free to come and go unaccompanied. Earlier this year, he had planned to get married upon leaving prison but now claims he will not. Now that he will no longer be incarcerated, no judge or parole office can legally stop Wilson from getting married or becoming a father.

“We appreciate that four parole board members recognized the damage that will be done by releasing this child rapist,” Kelley continued. “But the overall decision was wrong and, while there’s no legal appeal we can bring, the community needs to know when government decision makers make gravely serious mistakes like this.”

The Ohio Parole Board Members are Alicia Handwerk, Kathleen Kovach, Joe Brumfield, Lance Pressley, Marc Houk, Tracy L. Reveal, Scott Widmer, Glenn Holmes, Steve Herron, and Lisa Hoying. Parole Board members are appointed by the Director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.