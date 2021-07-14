AEP Ohio offers ways to save on hot summer days

News Release

When the temperature rises, so can electric bills. AEP Ohio, an American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) company, is making sure its customers have the knowledge to manage both the heat and their electric bill.

Below are a few tips to keep a home energy efficient during the summer months:

• Turn off lights, fans and electronics when not in use.

• Replace incandescent light bulbs with Energy Star LEDs.

• Pull the plug on devices, like phone chargers, when not in use. They still consume energy, even when turned off. As a friendly reminder, unplugging your DVR/cable box might interrupt recordings of your favorite television shows and result in a full system reboot.

• Use smart power strips for electronics likes computers and televisions. They can sense when a device is turned off or not being used and will shut off the power automatically.

• Close window blinds to prevent the sun from increasing indoor temperatures.

• Consider keeping the thermostat at 78 degrees while circulating cool air with box and ceiling fans.

• Caulk, weather-strip and insulate windows and doors wherever air leaks are found.

• Replace air conditioner filters. Clean filters can lower air conditioner energy consumption up to 15 percent.

AEP Ohio also offers a program to help spread the cost of heating and cooling over the whole year so residential customers can avoid seasonal bill increases.

AEP Ohio’s Average Monthly Payment (AMP) plan provides monthly payments on a rolling 12-month average. Each month, the oldest bill is removed from the average and the current month’s bill is added. The result is a payment that might go up or down a few dollars but will remain relatively stable each month. AMP does not include a “settle-up” month, unlike the company’s Budget plan, which does.

AEP Ohio customers can enroll in AMP by calling the company’s 24-hour Customer Operations Center at 800-672-2231 or by logging into their account and updating their billing preferences.

AMP is only applicable to AEP Ohio charges. If a customer participates in Ohio Choice and wants to enroll in a budget plan for generation charges, they need to contact their generation provider.

For more ways to save, visit AEPOhio.com/save.