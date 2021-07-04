By Morgan Campbell

SNAP-Ed Program Assistant

OSU Extension, Adams County

Summer is all about enjoying the outdoors and nice, sunny weather. The foods we eat in the winter are not always the same types of foods we eat in the summer. In the winter we like hot, hearty meals that warm us up and keep us full. In the summer, the foods we choose are lighter and cooler. Different fruits and vegetables are in season different times of the year as well so we can change our diet depending on what is available to us.

Using a base of whole grains and adding vegetables is one way we change our diet during the summer months. Vegetables are packed with nutrients that provide us with many different health benefits. The vegetable dishes we choose in the summer may include more raw vegetables like a vegetable tray with a vegetable dip. Salads are more refreshing in the summer months because they are cold and can help cool us down. Potato salad and coleslaw may be more appealing in the summer as well.

In-season fruits and vegetables are also cheaper and higher quality than those that are out of season. If fresh produce is not available to you, canned and frozen fruits and vegetables are still great choices. Try to use unsalted canned vegetables and fruits packed in water or 100% fruit juice for less sugar. Some fruits and vegetables contain a high water content which assists in staying hydrated. Things like watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumber, and lettuce all have a high water content.

Staying hydrated is important all year around but in the summer, it should be a high priority. The heat can make our body become dehydrated more quickly especially when we are outside in the sun. Water is the best choice when it comes to beverage choices in the summertime. Water also cools down our body so that we can stay active for longer periods of time. Always keep a water bottle with you to ensure you are drinking plenty and staying hydrated this summer.

Dry or damaged skin can be more prevalent in the summertime from the UV rays off the sun and the heat causing the body to sweat more. Fruits and vegetables high in antioxidants and vitamin C can prevent this damage from happening. Eat things like raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries to get more antioxidants and vitamin C. Drinking plenty of water also keeps away dry, damaged skin.

Visit celebrateyourplate.org for healthy recipes including fruits and vegetables. For any questions, please email me at [email protected] or call the extension office at (937) 544-2339.