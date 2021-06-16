News Release

Maysville Community and Technical College (MCTC) has announced the 30th annual Summer Scholarship Golf Scramble. The proceeds of which are used to benefit the MCTC Foundation scholarship fund for students.

The scramble will tee off at 1 p.m. Friday, July 9 at the Laurel Oaks Golf Course in Maysville.

The participation fee is $75, per player, which includes green fees, cart rental, and lunch. Participants are encouraged to bring their own six-member team but individual golfers will be assigned to teams by the event committee.

Cash and merchandise prizes will be awarded to 1st-3rd place teams plus a 4th place team blind draw and a Split-the-Pot drawing.

Various individual hole prizes will be awarded and the hole-in-one prize provided by McFarland Chevrolet Buick. There will also be a raffle and auction following the scramble.

“The Scholarship Scramble has helped MCTC students for three decades now, says Cara Clarke, event organizer and executive director of the MCTC Foundation. “Not only is the day a lot of fun, it’s all for a great cause, and for that, we are very grateful to our sponsors, and participants. We can wait to see you there.”

To register or inquire about sponsorship opportunities contact Cara Clarke at (606) 759-7141 ext. 66176 or cara.clarke@kctcs.edu.