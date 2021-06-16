Submitted News

The Ramblin Relics of Southern Ohio are pleased to announce the 48th Annual Country Run for Fun. This year’s event will take place on Sunday, June 27 at the Adams County Fairgrounds in West Union. The gate to the event will open at 8 a.m. for the estimated up to 150 street rods, muscle cars, custom trucks, and other specialty vehicles which are expected to be in attendance from several states.

Vehicles registered for judging must be in place by 1 p.m. Spectators are welcome for a small admission charge. The car club will recognize the top 20 vehicles in attendance as well as several specialty award winners.

A tradition at the Country Run for Fun is a large lineup of games for adults and children which will begin at 11:30 a.m. Registered participants and spectators can get involved in the games. Some of the games include: the fan belt toss, the lifter drop, a balloon toss, and the very popular adult tricycle race and creeper race.

The games this year will be a bit more somber as the Ramblin Relics lost long time member, Duard Hughes, in December of 2020. Duard was often referred to as “Game Commissioner”, as he was the primary organizer of the games that many participants look forward to each year. Duard will be memorialized at this year’s Run.

A Split the Pot drawing will be held during the day. Food will be available on the grounds. The Country Run for Fun will conclude with award presentations and the Grand Prize drawing at 3:30 p.m.

Day of show registration, cost of $15 is available at the fairgrounds on Sunday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Any profits made from the Country Run for Fun are used to fund the Ramblin Relics’ donations to local charities.

For more information, contact Ramblin Relics President, Kenneth McCann at (937) 779-5266.