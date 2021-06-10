By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

From June 1-3, North Adams Lady Devils girls basketball coach Rob Davis and his staff hosted a youth basketball camp for future Lady Devils in grades K-8. The camp stressed fun and fundamentals, and featured a visit on the first night from Rio Grande women’s basketball coach David Smalley, who spoke to the campers on what college coaches look for in players while practicing. North Adams graduate Avery Harper just completed her college basketball career at Rio under the direction of Coach Smalley.

Campers at the 2021 Lady Devils camp included:

K- Second Grade: Evelinn Durr, Hayven Jodrey, Paizlyn Ramsey, Isabella Semple, Addy Mullen, Bristol Manning, Whitley Rosselot, Audree Willett, Audrey Rosselot, Stellar grooms, and Avery Lahmers.

Third-Fourth Grade: Layla Martin, Kendle Christman, Laken Mason, Erin Waters, Jalen Michael, Addison Spiller, Brynley Bradford, Kensi Winkler, Kendall Geeslin, Reese Schmitz, Hayle Wheeler, and Emma Robinson.

Fifth Grade: Kennedi Campbell, Tenzlee Burns, Sophia Barlow, Mamie Tolle, Chloe Armstrong, Sydney McCann, Adi Roessler, Esmee grooms, and Elana Riley.

Sixth-Eighth Grade: Lilly Parker, Lilly Roessler, Melanie Wood, Harlee Hayslip, Mia Kingsley, Elizabeth Raines, Johnie Edwards, Haylee Arthur, Morgan Wheeler, Ava Pistole, Emma Pistole, Layna Pistole, Makenzie Reeves, Annabelle McIntosh, and Jacee Davis.

No summer camp succeeds without the valuable assistance of the school’s high school players, and the helpers at the Lady Devils camp included: Sierra Kendall, Ainsley Grooms, Sydeny Figgins, Mona Edwards, Morgan Shupert, Lizzie Gill, Keetyn Hupp, Laney Rickel, Kenlie Jones, Harlee Brand, Taylor Shelton, Bella Hamm, Karlie Kennedy, Anna Armstrong, Aulbrea Meade, Mckenna Shelton, Katelynn Boerger, and Tatum Grooms.

Coach Davis was also assisted by his coaching staff of Taylor Jodrey, Laynee Davis, and Corey Campbell, along with former Lady Devils Avery and DeLaney Harper Jo Davis, and Azyiah Williams.

Blow are some candid shots of action from the third night of camp. (Photos by Mark Carpenter)