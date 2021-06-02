Juanita Hughes, 88, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 4:05 a.m. at Court House Manor, where she had been residing since April.

Juanita was born Aug. 1, 1932, in West Union in Adams County, Ohio to Lester C. and Marie Spears Porter. She was a graduate of West Union High School and attended the College of Music in Cincinnati for two years before receiving her Bachelor’s Degree from Ohio University.

She taught several years in southern Ohio before becoming a music teacher with the Washington City Schools in 1967. She retired in 1996, after a career of 32 years.

Juanita was the organist at the Grace United Methodist Church from 1967 until 1993, at which time she became the organist at St. Colman Catholic Church, a position she held for 10 years. She also gave private music lessons.

She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church; the United Methodist Women; the American Association of University Women and the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association.

Juanita is survived by her husband, Gene P. Hughes, whom she married on Oct. 17, 1952; a daughter, Alisa Hughes Dorn and her husband, Phil, of Washington Court House; a son, Michael G. Hughes and his wife, Christine Black-Hughes, of Eagles Lake, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Kyle Galecki and his wife, Kristi, and Camille Galecki Kewer and her husband, Kevin; four great grandchildren, Cora and Ethan Galecki and Kiley and Caleb Kewer; three step grandsons, Jesse, Douglas and Matthew (Katie) Breitigan and a step great granddaughter, Luci Breitigan.

The funeral will be Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Mell Wickensimer, Director of Visitation at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of the service.

A private family graveside service will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. at the West Union Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, 222 West Oakland Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.