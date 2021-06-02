News Release

eginning today (June 2, 2021), several pandemic health orders have been rescinded or lifted. This action removes several statewide requirements enacted to protect the health and safety of Ohioans during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the statewide mask mandate. Some orders, including those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other congregate settings, remain in effect.

The following orders will remain in effect:

Order to Require Screening for Admission to State Operated Psychiatric Hospitals or to Department of Youth Services Facilities signed March 14, 2020. The Director’s Order Designating The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center a Public Health Laboratory signed March 27, 2020. The Director’s Order to Facilities to Notify Residents, Guardians and Sponsor of Positive or Probable Cases of COVID-19 signed April 15, 2020. The Director’s Order Requiring Reporting and Notification Regarding COVID-19 Cases in Kindergarten through Twelfth Grade signed September 3, 2020. The Director of Health’s Order Designating Dayton Children’s Hospital as a Public Health Laboratory signed December 23, 2020. The Director’s Seventh Amended Order to Permit Access to Ohio’s Nursing Homes, with Exceptions signed March 22, 2021. The Amended Director’s Order to Permit Access to Ohio’s Residential Care Facilities, with Exceptions signed March 22, 2021. The Director’s Amended Order for the Testing of the Residents and Staff of all Residential Care Facilities signed May 4, 2021. The Director’s Amended Order for the Testing of the Residents and Staff of all Nursing Homes signed May 4, 2021.



Fully vaccinated individuals, defined as those who are two weeks past the final dose, can safely resume most activities, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. Businesses, workplaces, and schools are permitted to continue to require masking or social distancing protocols at their discretion to keep customers, employees, and students safe. A federal transportation mask mandate will remain in place through Sept. 13 on commercial flights, trains, buses, boats and in terminals. In addition, the CDC continues to recommend masking in certain circumstances, regardless of whether someone is fully vaccinated, including in healthcare settings and other forms of public transportation. Upon entry to a business, school, or healthcare facility, Ohioans should be prepared to follow certain policies related to masking, social distancing, and handwashing.

Although not required, the CDC recommends those who have not been fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks indoors to protect themselves and others. The CDC offers guidance for practicing masking and social distancing for different activities for both those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated in the “Choosing Safer Activities” guide.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine, or find an appointment near you at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide. To speak with a representative to answer questions or book an appointment by phone, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).