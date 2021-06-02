Dorothy Holbrook Taylor, 76 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Adams County Manor, in West Union, Ohio.

Dorothy was born in Mason County, Kentucky, on March 30, 1945, the daughter of the late Dailey and Florence (Miller) Holbrook.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Sam Taylor, whom she married in June, 2015. She also leaves three stepsons, Jason Taylor of Maysville, Kentucky. Kevin Taylor of Winchester, and Steve Taylor of Piketon; and a stepdaughter, Mary Jean Taylor of Lynx; as well as a brother, Burl (Janice) Holbrook of Seaman, and a sister, Dorma Covert of Jacksonville, Florida. Dorothy will be missed by her nine step-grandchildren and her five step-great-grandchildren, as well as many special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Dorothy were held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester with Dave Hopkins officiating the ceremony. Burial followed in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.