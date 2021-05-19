News Release

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is featuring a virtual Art, Essay and Poetry Showcase on the Agency’s website throughout the month of May which is observed across the country as Older Americans Month.

Each year, the AAA7 hosts an in-person Art Show during May and June. Last year, the event was moved to a virtual format due to the pandemic and the importance of the health and safety of participants and those from the community who attend the event. That format will continue for this year and like last year, no judging will take place.

To view the Showcase, log on to the Agency’s website at www.aaa7.org. On the Home Page, there is a box with a link to the “Virtual Art Show”. Art and written pieces are listed for each individual who has participated.

