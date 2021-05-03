Lorraine (Miller) Newman, 96 of McDermott passed away at Hill View Retirement Center surrounded by her family on May 2, 2021. She was born Feb. 23, 1925 in Youngs, Ohio. She was the daughter of Robert Miller and Jenny (Hurley) Miller. Lorraine married Eldon Newman in May 1942. Eldon passed away in 1997 after 55 years of marriage.

Lorraine was a homemaker. She was a den mother for the Boy Scouts for two years, treasurer for the McDermott School PTA, helper for the Rainbow Girls, and a member of the Eastern Star of Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Lorraine is survived by her three children, Vera (Larry) Osborne of Avon, Indiana, Charles (Peggy) Newman of Lucasville, and Ann (Darrell) Cable of Lucasville; seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward Miller, Harold Miller, and Eugene Miller and three sisters, Wilma Taylor, Margaret Neal, and Juanita Cluxton.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Mike Mounts officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday starting at 11 a.m..

The family requests that donations be made to SOMC Hospice in memory of Lorraine.