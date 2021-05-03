West Union Council discusses cruiser vandalization, security cameras, food truck permit

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The West Union Village Council met on April 27 to discuss a cruiser being vandalized, installing security cameras, and more on the permit process regarding food trucks.

A motion by Councilman Randy Brewer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on April 13, 2021, with revisions was seconded by Councilman Mark Brewer, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilman Steve Rothwell to approve the payment of bills as submitted with missing tickets was seconded by Mark Brewer, the council agreed.

West Union Police Department Lt. Ryan Myers reported that Police Chief Tim Sanderson would be returning to work.

“We had one of our cruiser windows smashed out. I’d like to look into getting security cameras for the building,” said Myers.

Village Clerk Tanya Johnson reported that repairs to the glass would be $655, with body damage repair $450.

“He took a hatchet and smashed the back window, and then he put one strike in the trunk of the vehicle,” said Myers.

Councilman Jason Francis inquired if the suspect could reimburse the damages. In prior council meetings, Mark Brewer had posed to Solicitor Lisa Rothwell if outstanding fines could be reimbursed through commissary. Francis queried if likewise, the damages to the vehicle could be reimbursed through the commissary if disciplinary action was taken against the suspect.

This method of reimbursement is still being actively investigated.

Village Administrator Jerry Kirker addressed a sewer line concern of resident Jeff Ross on his North Cherry Street property.

Kirker and Myers discussed the camera system and Arlo Wireless Security Cameras. The system can be accessed at all times through mobile or computer devices.

“The [State Route 41 Shared-Use Path Project] is a $365,000 project. The bid package is good for 90-days, so I’m going to check with the local banks. I’ll start with the National Bank first, and see about getting a small-interest loan on that,” said Kirker.

Kirker also reported that street striping would soon commence in some targeted areas.

“Other than that, we got plenty of water leaks right now,” said Kirker.

Council, Kirker and Myers discussed the performance of the new nuisance officer, Stanley Matthews.

“On finances, we spend about $5/6,000 a year on contract mowing for these places. Sometimes we get it back on taxes, and sometimes you have to wait two or three years. Are we going to do that this year?” said Kirker.

Council decides to defer the topic to an executive session, where rates can be discussed.

West Union Life Squad Chief Danni Studebaker reported 155 runs for the month, with 699 for the year. The West Union Fire Department has had 149 runs.

Studebaker reported that the new squad vehicle would be delivered May 10.

“We did talk about the permit process for the food trucks in the finance committee meeting today. I spoke to a few residents, a few business owners, some people that are involved in event coordinating and have some experience with food trucks. With that, I would recommend to council that we start a permit process for food trucks, where food truck owners that live outside of the Village of West Union pay $25 monthly for a permit. That’s good for 30 days. Anyone that lives inside the village or owns a business in the village that has a food truck will still have to get a permit, but they will not have to pay the $25 fee. Permits can be purchased at the police department or water department. Later down the line, we could make them available on the [village] website,” said Francis.

Mayor Jason Buda asked Francis if private properties would count.

“Anyone, anywhere in the village would have to obtain a permit. Private property, village property, everyone has to have a permit. We’re not charging an individual that lives in the village to have a permit. We want to know what you’re doing with your food truck; Jerry needs to know where you’re at. I will say that I’m on the fair board, so I’m not saying this just because I’m on the fair board — the fairgrounds, I think we exempt. We exempt the fairgrounds from having that permit process,” said Francis.

Francis said that he and Commissioner Ty Pell discussed the courthouse square.

“We own some [parking] and then they own some. The commissioners in open session did say that they are in agreement that we can do the permit process around the courthouse square. They have no problem with that, as long as we sign an agreement which states what we’re planning to do,” said Francis.

Council will also have to define what a food truck is, he said.

“From the research that I’ve done, a food truck is defined as a vehicle that prepares and sells food. Since all of the vendors at the farmer’s market are not food trucks, they do not have to pay that permit,” said Francis.

Francis said that also in discussion with Pell, they talked about having “food truck zones.”

“Mr. Pell and I talked about having food truck zones, especially around the courthouse when there are jury trials or that kind of thing, so we looked at the county parking lot beside the post office, the training center, maybe having a designated area there. We can encourage food trucks to park here so we don’t have to worry about not having any parking spaces for our residents or people going into the courthouse. Court Administrator Veronica Grooms has asked us to figure something out for them so they can have a “Food Truck Friday” this coming Friday. As [Councilwoman] Donna Young said, the next few weeks we’ll have to figure this out, because those food trucks are going to be booked for different events. If we want a nice summer full of food trucks we’ll have to get this process in place,” said Francis.

Francis said to enforce this permit process, there could be a three-step warning system.

“Maybe by May 15 we have the process set. We can work with the county to find out the best areas for their employees. We don’t want to disrupt traffic going into the courthouse, government building, or Blake’s Pharmacy. Any of those businesses around the square. So, we’ll work with the county to best find those areas,” said Francis.

Steve Rothwell agreed that the $25/month permit fee was fine.

“The fact that we talked about they all be self-contained, that there shouldn’t have to be water lines run, electric run to them, I like that idea. I don’t like the idea of the hoses and electric lines laying on the street. I personally am okay with going ahead this Friday and doing it. Now, by the time the end of May comes, they’ll have to have a permit. We should have something set up by then,” said Rothwell.

Young said the hours should be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and food trucks should only be allowed to set up on weekends on the square. This excludes the food truck designated for courthouse employees.

“That’s the only way it’s going to work is weekends only. You can’t tie up town. That’s the reason why I said weekends because all the offices are closed and there’s plenty of room around the square. They shouldn’t have to go to the IGA parking lot. We want it in town where we’re noticed,” said Young.

Francis said that the $25/monthly permit fee could be used toward village improvements.

“[We] can work with the courthouse and commissioners on coordinating dates that best work for food trucks on the square. I’m not saying let’s not have food trucks Monday through Thursday. If they’re paying $25 for the entire month, they need to be welcomed every day, but just not around the courthouse square,” said Francis.

The council will coordinate with courthouse employees and commissioners on May 10 to designate a parking spot on the square for the food truck.

“Finding these vendors that have self-sufficient trucks isn’t going to be a picnic,” said Young.

A motion by Francis to allow food trucks in the village on Friday, April 30, without a permit was seconded by Young, the council agreed.

A motion by Steve Rothwell to enter into an executive session regarding personnel was seconded by Mark Brewer, the council agreed.

With no more business before council, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.