By Mark Carpenter

With a young and inexperienced squad compared to the others in the area, Coach Kelly Boerger and her North Adams Lady Devils softball squad have suffered through some early season woes, their latest rough patch being a 16-0 run rule loss to Fairfield on Tuesday, April 6.

The outcome of the battle with the Lady Lions was decided early as visiting Fairfield got all of their runs in their first three at-bats, 11 of those coming in a decisive first inning. Fairfield pitcher Katelyn Chambliss retired the first 10 North Adams hitter and the only blemish on her day was a fourth inning base hit by the Lady Devils’ Madison Richey.

“Even though we are struggling, the girls continue to work hard and they are making progress,” said Coach Boerger.

The Lady Devils were scheduled to be back in action, weather permitting, on Thursday, April 8 with a trip to Lynchburg in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. On Friday, April 9 they will board the bus to Peebles for another conference tilt, before traveling to Greenfield McClain on Saturday for a noon doubleheader.