Slone talks library services, updates, future plans during National Library Week

By Ashley McCarty

Libraries in America have supported their local communities since the early 1900s, and are still finding ways to help during a global pandemic.

For National Library Week, Adams County Public Library Executive Director Nick Slone shares current community services, new advancements, and future plans for our local libraries. While the library is currently open limited hours for appointment services, Slone says the library has used this time to redesign facilities, replace outdated technology, and expand Outreach services, among other “silver linings.”

“It’s been a challenge. The hardest part for the community has been our limited hours and safety protocols, like mask-wearing and social distancing. Our goal has always been to continue to provide the same level of service that we always have, even in a limited capacity. The staff has gone above and beyond in pivoting to make these changes as we go,” said Slone.

Slone said that some employees have had to learn to work remotely to decrease the number of people in the buildings at once. Like other businesses, they also had to navigate quarantines and contact tracing within the staff, all while ensuring adequate coverage for each library location.

Quarantine periods haven’t just existed for library staff during the pandemic, they’ve also been in place for the books, too.

“All libraries in Ohio are quarantining returned material. As a member of the Serving Every Ohioan Consortium of libraries, we have access to 7 million items from all over Ohio. But it takes a little longer to get those items now that they have to be quarantined after they are returned,” said Slone.

Books, DVDs, and other library materials are quarantined for at least a week before being put back into circulation.

Slone said that libraries are patiently awaiting further guidance on possibly limiting or eliminating the quarantine of materials, based on scientific data regarding Covid-19 on surface areas.

Curbside service is one of the ways library staff shifted to helping their patrons during the pandemic.

Slone said he foresees curbside service continuing even after the pandemic since it has been so popular.

“That’s something that many of our patrons have said they’d like us to keep doing, so we intend to do that as we return to more normal operations,” he said.

Currently, the library is open for appointments, curbside service, and limited walk-ins. Drive-through service is available at the North Adams location as well, and homebound delivery for qualifying individuals is available through the Outreach department, which has expanded its reach this year.

Patrons who wish to visit the library are encouraged to call to make an appointment. When they visit, they press a buzzer at the door and will be let in by library staff who will ensure the patrons are wearing face masks. Visits are time-limited to ensure that more patrons can be served, but during the visit, patrons have the freedom to browse the stacks, use the computers, or do anything else they’d normally do at the library.

“Right now, patrons can’t hang out in the library like they used to. But I’m really looking forward to getting back to where they can,” said Slone.

Slone said that the use of digital materials has been huge this past year.

“We have a couple different sources for downloads. The Libby and Hoopla apps both offer instant downloads of books, movies, TV shows, even comic books,” said Slone.

The library is currently offering an after-school meal program at all locations, one day per week.

“Children under the age of 18 can come and receive a free bag of five balanced meals for the week along with a kid’s craft kit,” said Slone.

The program runs as follows: Mondays, 3 – 5 p.m. at the West Union branch; Tuesdays, 3 – 5 p.m. at the Peebles branch; Wednesdays, 3 – 5 p.m. at the North Adams branch; and Thursdays, 3 – 5 p.m. at the Manchester branch. Patrons are encouraged to visit www.adamscolibrary.org for more information.

In the past year, the library has also partnered with Governor Mike DeWine’s office, Leadership Adams, the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and the local school systems, to provide local access to the Imagination Library, which provides free books by mail for children under the age of five.

“We are really proud of this wonderful program. Every month a book is mailed directly to their home, with their name on it,” he said.

Slone said that almost 50 percent of eligible children in Adams County are already enrolled.

Slone hopes to add Saturdays back to the library schedule in the near future, and staff is planning to resume outdoor library programming, including storytimes, in May.