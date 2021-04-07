Bobby Sparks, 80 years, of Cherry Fork, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Bobby was born on Sept. 5, 1940, in Silas Creek, North Carolina, the son of the late Vincel and Anna (Brickey) Sparks.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by a grandchild, Megan Arthur. Bobby is survived by his wife, Diana (Herrmann) Sparks, whom he married on Feb. 1, 1967. Bobby also leaves a daughter, Deedra (Mike) Arthur of Winchester; three brothers, Charlie Sparks of Lawton, Oklahoma, Lloyd Sparks of Dayton, and Roger Sparks of Morehead, Kentucky. Bobby will be missed by his two grandchildren, Austin Arthur and Alex Arthur; and his great-grandchild, Adeline Arthur.

Funeral services for Bobby will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. The ceremony will be officiated by Dave Hopkins. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in yje online guestbook.