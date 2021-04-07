Body of murder victim discovered at residence

By Ashley McCarty

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call on April 6 at 10 p.m. from the neighbor of the deceased, officials say.

“[The] neighbor found the gentleman deceased in his house,” said Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

The police arrived shortly after to 7430 State Route 781, Peebles, Ohio, where the body of Anthony Storer, 54, of Peebles, Ohio, was discovered, said officials.

According to officials, the coroner was notified as well as Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct an investigation, where the incident was ruled a homicide.

“A suspect was developed as the result of the investigation. The suspect, Zachary Phillips, was found in Trenton, Ohio, and was taken into custody by the Trenton Police Department,” said Sheriff Rogers.

Adams County detectives went to Trenton to interview Phillips.

“The individual was arrested at that point for tampering with evidence, and was transported to the Adams County Jail,” said Rogers.

As of April 7 at 12:49 p.m., Phillips was officially charged with murder, added Rogers.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.