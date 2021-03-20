Charles Lee Mers, age 30, of Manchester, Ohio, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born Nov. 6, 1990 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by grandparents Lilly Lee Bayless, Mary Frances Calkins, and Charles Raymond Calkins, Sr.

Charles is survived by loving wife, Gabriella Mers and their three daughters, Amber Lee, Loretta Nicole, and Venesa Lorane Mers, all of Manchester. He is also survived by parents, Frances Rosita Hall of Manchester and Steve Mers of West Union; three brothers, Frank “Buddy” (Jennifer) Hall of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Joseph (Tiffany) Allen Mers of Maysville, Kentucky, and Billy Ray (Kathleen) Mers of Manchester; one sister, Stevie Brooke (Tyler) Wisdom of Union City, Tennessee; and several nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.

The public visitation is from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home.

The public interment will be at the Manchester Cemetery..

Due to COVID-19 Regulations, please wear a mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.