Carol K. Copeland, age 80, of West Milton, formerly of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born on June 13, 1940 in Adams County to the late Sterling and Ruth (Smith) McCoy. She graduated from Franklin High School in Locust Grove, Ohio at the age of 16. Carol moved to Columbus where she worked in a physician’s office and attended The Ohio State School of Cosmetology where she obtained her license. She later worked for 20 plus years at Willis Lumber Company as a secretary until her retirement.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Copeland; and sisters, Shirley McCoy and Peggy (Bruce) Terry.

Survivors include her children, Grachelle James of Columbus, and Bruce (Maggie) Copeland of West Milton; grandchildren, Caleb (Kailee) Copeland, and Kaitlyn Copeland; and siblings, Beverly (Don) Hudson of West Virginia and Bob (Yoly) McCoy of California. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles with Robert Vincent officiating.

The family requests that those in attendance wear a mask or other facial covering and follow social distancing guidelines.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home.

