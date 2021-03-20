On Tuesday, March 23, there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Adams County Fairgrounds 836 Boyd Ave. West Union, Ohio.

TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200% at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address.

If there are any questions please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All Coordinator at (513) 672-3720.

This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank, and community volunteers.

This is a drive-thru food pantry, no need to leave your vehicle.