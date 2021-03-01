Twilia Gallagher, age 58 years of Maysville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Twilia was born Nov. 18, 1962 in Adams County, Ohio to the late William and Ivy (Jarvis) Gallagher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Bradley Dailey.

Survivors include two daughters, Hellen Zornes and Brian of Maysville, Kentucky and Christina Dailey of Maysville, Kentucky; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon till the time of the funeral.

During the visitation and funeral, masks will be required and social distancing rules will apply

