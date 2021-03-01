Betty Jo Arnold, 89, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Adams County Manor in West Union. She was born Dec. 3, 1931 in Paoli, Indiana, daughter of the late George and Lillie Stanley Dieterich. She was the widow of the late William “Bill” Arnold, who passed away in 1975. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a half-sister, Anna Marie Deiterich.

She is survived by her daughter, Sonya Arnold Porter and husband Thomas A; son, Jerry T. Arnold and wife Joyce; granddaughters, Lisa Mathews and husband Bryan, Melissa Arnold, and Miranda Christy and fiancée Mark Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Bryan Mathews, Amelia and Audrey Evans, and Maggie Montgomery; special friends, Rev. Ken Jones and wife Yen, Malcomb Burns, Phyllis Jones, Linda Shelton, Sue Evans, Nancy Patton, and Debbie Gigliatti.

Family and friends are invited to visitation from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Rev. Ken Jones will officiate. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made a charity of your choice.

