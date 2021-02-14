Barbara Seaman-Fite, age 71 years of West Union, Ohio passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at the Adams County Manor. Barbara was born on Nov. 1, 1949, the daughter of the late William Pete and Berna Dean (Lance) Seaman. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Blythe, and a granddaughter, Miranda Johnson.

Survivors include her daughter, Angel Hayslip and Lloyd of West Union, Ohio; son Kenneth “Butch” Johnson and Tracey of West Union, Ohio; a brother, Elwood Barnes and Barb of Batavia, Ohio; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Richard Lloyd officiating. Burial will be held in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

Family and friends can sign Barbara’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

During the funeral and visitation face covering will be required and social distancing rules will apply.