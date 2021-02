Evelyn L Woollard, 86, of Russellville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service.

During the funeral and visitation, facial coverings and social distance rules will apply.

