Norma Jean Phipps, 73, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away Feb. 8, 2021 at her home. She was born Oct. 19, 1947 in Otway, Ohio to the late Harold and Olive Richards Murphy. On June 15, 1974 she was united in marriage to Phillip J. Phipps, who preceded her in death on April 14, 2020.

She is survived by her sons, Chad Phipps of McDermott, Ohio and Jason Phipps of Winter Haven, Florida; a grandson, Nicklaus Fox Phipps of West Portsmouth, Ohio; a sister, Vivian Murphy of Colorado; a niece, Angela Malinosky of Colorado; great-nephew, Matthew Malinosky of Utah; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Jackson of Rome, Ohio.

Norma was a teacher for 35 years in the Northwest School District teaching fifth and sixth grade.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway. Burial will follow in the Moore’s Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.