Shirley A. Swayne, 85 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her residence.

Shirley was born in Peebles, Ohio, on Aug. 5, 1935, the daughter of the late Leo J and Mary E (Bowles) Swisshelm. Shirley took great pride in caring for her family and home. She attended the Union Hill Church, in Peebles. Shirley loved spending time bowling and playing softball.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Dennis Swayne, who died in 2001; her sister, Ella Mae McCormick; and a grandchild, Cody Roettele.

She is survived by two sons, Denny (Susie) Swayne of Peebles and Alan (Kim) Swayne of McDermott, Ohio; and two daughters, Mike (Pam) McFarland of Tucson, Arizona and Denise Roettele of Peebles. She also leaves her sisters, Betty Seaman of Peebles, Ruthie Knauff, of Peebles, and Weltha (John) Dempsey of Felicity. She will be missed by her nine grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Shirley will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Peebles. Phil Fulton will officiate the funeral service. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery, in Peebles. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours from 11 a.m. until the time of the services, at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

