Rev. Volley Wilson Reed, age 87 years of West Union, passed into the arms of his Savior on Jan. 20, 2021. He was born in Blue Creek, Ohio, on Nov. 20, 1933 to John Henry and Laura Ellen (Hayslip) Reed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Paul Reed, Robert Reed, Hugh Reed, and Mack Reed; sisters Orlie Bandy, Stella Unger Tolle, and Wilma Chamblin.

He was united in marriage to Mary Ruth Newman on Oct. 27, 1958. To this union were born four children, William, Deborah, Rebecca, and Kimberly. Volley and Mary had 62 wonderful years together, serving the Lord in the ministry. Volley preached his first sermon in Dec. 1958, and went on to pastor several churches, including Shawnee Valley Community Church, East Liberty Church, and Churn Creek Christian Union Church. In addition to serving as an evangelist and pastor, Volley was also a Deputy Sheriff with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department for more than 35 years. In the most recent years, he served as bailiff in the court system, working for the Honorable Judge Alan Foster, the Honorable Judge Brett Spencer, and the Honorable Judge Roy Gabbert.

Volley is survived by his wife Mary Newman Reed; one son, William Reed and Kris of Washington State; three daughters, Deborah S Snyder of West Union, Rebecca Reed of West Union, and Kimberly Frost of Portsmouth; 18 grandchildren, TJ Buckler and Julie, Josh Buckler, Lani Hammond, Ryan Boldman and Laura, Shaeanne Hounshell and Roddy, AJ Frost, Joseph Reed, Elizabeth Ness and Andy, Nikolas Reed, Ava Reed, William Reed, Eliza Mo Snyder, Elysia Durden, Wehi Reed, Keegan Snyder, Kory Snyder, DJ Rothwell and Kody Snyder; In addition are five great-grandchildren, Dylan Holmes, Amelianna Token Holmes, Jackson Buckler, Elena Hounshell, and Ayden Hounshell.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Rev. Mike Bender officiating. Burial will follow in the East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service.

During the services masks will be required, along with social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family or the Gideons International.

Family and friends can sign Volley’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com