Jacey Justice busts through the 2,000 door, joins the family trifecta

By Mark Carpenter

Google doesn’t even have an answer for it, so it must be a rare occurrence. How many families have ever had three siblings each score over 2,000 points each in their high school basketball careers? The guess here is not very many, but Adams County can now claim one of them.

The night of Thursday, January 14 turned out to be another historic one at Peebles High School, as Lady Indians’ senior Jacey Justice became the third member of her family to eclipse the elusive 2,000 point mark, joining her brothers Blake (2,183) and Beau (2,370). The Lady Indians hosted Ripley on Jan. 14 and with a layup at the 3:19 mark of the second quarter, Jacey became the first girls player in Adams County history to reach the 2,000 point mark and now has her sights set on becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer, girls or boys.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” said Jacey after her historic accomplishment. “It feels good, I’m happy, my teammates are happy, we worked together to get to this point. I wouldn’t be anything without them and obviously my Mom as the coach. Three 2,000 point scorers in the same family is pretty crazy and exciting that we will all three be up on the banners.”

“I’m still going to be a little competitive. My brothers are still ahead of me and they still let me know that all the time. I’m excited and tonight just felt really cool. Besides the record, I want to make it to the state tournaments, that’s been my goal all along, be the team that won three district championships in a row.”

“I was nervous as heck going into tonight,” said the newest 2,000 point scorer. “Everybody was ready and prepared for it and I kept thinking ‘What if I don’t get it’? I’m really glad I did it at home though.”

Every one of Jacey;s now 2,014 points have been viewed from the sidelines by her high school coach, who also just happens to be her very proud mother, Billie Jo Justice.

“Her nerves made me nervous tonight, just trying to get through it all,” said the Lady Indians’ head coach. “You don’t know coming into a game what’s going to happen, you want to just keep playing the game they way you’re supposed to.”

“With Blake I was just one basket of nerves, then with Beau I was still nervous but it was a little better and I started to realize that was a whole lot of points. Jacey always told them that ‘little sis was coming to get them. There’s so many pieces that come together that make this work, I just feel blessed and praise God for this opportunity.”

“ People out there want to judge and criticize, oh, it’s Mom’s kid and all,but I told them all every day that they had to keep working hard and prove people wrong,” continued Billie Jo. “The proof is in the pudding when they get there. People guard Jacey harder than anybody in this league and nothing has come easy for her. Her teammates see that and understand what she goes through and how hard she works in practice and they understand and don’t have any animosity, they’re all teammates with the same goals.”

“When you lead in practice and in other aspects, kids respect that.”

As for Thursday night’s conference game with Ripley, it turned out not to be much of a game, especially after the Lady Jays’ leading scorer Azyiah Williams, went down early with an injury that left her on the sidelines for most of the contest. The Lady Indians took advantage of Williams’ absence and amped up the defensive pressure, forcing numerous Ripley turnovers that led to easy Peebles scores, and cruised to a 65-13 victory.

Peebles was led by Justice’s 26 points, but also got solid contributions from Payton Johnson with 14 points and Lilly Gray with 11. Marisa Moore scored 8 and Gabby Cobb 6 to round out the scoring.

Ripley was led by 5 points from Riley Finn.

The win over Ripley was the eighth of the season for the Peebles girls against one loss and they improved to 9-1 on Saturday, Jan. 16 with another huge win over a state-ranked Division III team, the second time this season they have pulled off that feat. The fist was a conference win over Eastern Brown and on Saturday it was a 55-50 win over Albany Alexander in a game played at Fairland High School. In last week’s Division IV AP poll, the Lady Indians were ranked #7 with a good chance of moving up after Saturday’s win.

Ripley

5 0 4 4 —13

Peebles

15 23 12 11 —65

Ripley (13): Shepherd 1 0-0 2, Taylor 1 1-5 3, Sims 1 0-0 2, R. Finn 2 1-2 5, Walters 0 1-2 1, Morgan 0 0-2 0, Team 5 3-11 13.

Peebles (65): Moore 4 0-0 8, Justice 12 1-2 26, Cobb 3 0-1 6, Johnson 6 0-0 14, Gray 4 3-4 11, Team 29 4-7 65.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (3)- Justice 1, Johnson 2