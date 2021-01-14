Wanda “Deloris” Armstrong, 92 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Deloris was born in Peebles, Ohio, on Oct. 17, 1928, the daughter of the late Ammon and Emma Mae (Hoop) Green.

In addition to her parents, Deloris was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Armstrong, who died in 1997; and her brother, Pete Green.

She is survived by four sons, Mike Armstrong of Corpus Christi, Texas, Jeff (Linda) Armstron, of Batavia, Tim Armstrong of Peebles, and John Armstrong of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. She also leaves her sister, Beverly Austin of Peebles. She will be missed by her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Deloris will be held on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Dave Hopkins will officiate the funeral service. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours, from noon until the time of the services, at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

