John Easter, Jr., 63, of Blue Creek, Ohio, formerly of Madeira, died Sunday, Jan. 10. He was born June 13, 1957 to Louise A. Easter of Madeira and John Easter, Sr. of Springfield, Ohio.

John was preceded in death by his younger brother, Timothy.

John is survived by his mother and father; sister Jill Latham of Blue Creek; his niece, Jennifer McCullah of Blue Creek; and great niece Ayva Applegate.

There are no services to be held due to John wanting privacy after his passing. He was always a shy person and did not want the attention. Just know that we love him and miss him.