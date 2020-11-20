Rosalie Frederick, 81, passed away Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020 at Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio.

Mrs. Frederick was born April 12, 1939 in Maysville, Kentucky to the late Frank and Thelma Legge Berry.

Survivors include her children, Kimberely (Stephen) Olivieri of Mt Orab, Ohio, Bill (Phyllis) Frederick of Blue Creek, Ohio, Mark (April) Frederick and Keven Frederick of all of Aberdeen, Ohio; a sister, Carolyn (Jack) Early of Wilmington; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Frederick, and a son Jeff Frederick.

Services for Rosalie Frederick will be private. A committal service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday Nov. 23, 2020 at Hillcrest Garden of Memories.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.