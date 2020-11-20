Local groups work together to rescue husky dogs

News Release
Over 30 Husky dogs were rescued from poor conditions at an Adams County breeding facility. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Humane Society of Adams County (HSAC) received a call from local authorities about a property in Adams County with over 30 purebred husky dogs in an apparent puppy production operation.
The dogs, ranging in age from a few months old to over 10 years old, were surrendered to authorities because one of the owners of the dogs wished to get them out of their current bad conditions. HSAC is working with the Adams County Dog & Kennel Department and local authorities to help secure donations and shelter for the animals.
Male and female huskies were housed together at the property, so some of the females may currently be pregnant. Male and female animals as old as 10 years were being housed together in pairs, an advanced age that can be risky to females giving birth. The HSAC is sharing funds with the Adams County Dog & Kennel Department to help cover the care and veterinary expenses for the animals, which are in varying degrees of health. One animal has a badly broken front leg that healed improperly due to a lack of medical care. Another dog will likely require surgery to remove a diseased eye
. All suspects in any criminal case are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Donations to help fund the care of the huskies are greatly appreciated. Donate securely online at https://www.adamscountyanimals.org/. Checks for the huskies may be sent to HSAC, P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693. Please write “Huskies” on the memo line. HSAC is a 501c3 organization and donations are tax-deductible.
For more information about the Humane Society of Adams County, please call the shelter at (937) 544-8585 or email info@adamscountyanimals.org.
For more information about the Adams County Dog & Kennel Department, please call (937) 544-2431.