Local groups work together to rescue husky dogs

News Release

Over 30 Husky dogs were rescued from poor conditions at an Adams County breeding facility. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Humane Society of Adams County (HSAC) received a call from local authorities about a property in Adams County with over 30 purebred husky dogs in an apparent puppy production operation.

The dogs, ranging in age from a few months old to over 10 years old, were surrendered to authorities because one of the owners of the dogs wished to get them out of their current bad conditions. HSAC is working with the Adams County Dog & Kennel Department and local authorities to help secure donations and shelter for the animals.

Male and female huskies were housed together at the property, so some of the females may currently be pregnant. Male and female animals as old as 10 years were being housed together in pairs, an advanced age that can be risky to females giving birth. The HSAC is sharing funds with the Adams County Dog & Kennel Department to help cover the care and veterinary expenses for the animals, which are in varying degrees of health. One animal has a badly broken front leg that healed improperly due to a lack of medical care. Another dog will likely require surgery to remove a diseased eye

This is an ongoing case that is being handled by local Adams County authorities. Once the dogs have been released by the authorities, and their health has been ascertained by licensed veterinarians, the dogs will be able to be placed into foster and adoptive homes. To apply to foster a Husky, or any other animal, please visit www.adamscountyanimals.org and fill out a Foster Form.

Foster families are typically given the first choice to adopt the animal in their care. The Humane Society animal shelter in West Union is an “adoption guarantee” facility, which means that animals will not be euthanized just to make space for new animals. Foster homes can help reduce the burden on the shelter by allowing pets to go to private homes until they are ready for adoption.

The Humane Society of Adams County wants to remind pet owners that pet overpopulation is an enormous problem throughout Adams County. The Humane Society of Adams County and other local rescue organizations work tirelessly to try to provide options for local residents to reduce the number of unwanted cats and dogs in our community. Pets adopted from HSAC are sterilized. Lost and found animals are posted and shared on local Facebook pages such as Adams County Lost and Found Animals and the Humane Society’s page. Despite these efforts, stray cats and dogs can be found roaming year-round throughout every village in the county. Sterilizing pets is the best way to reduce future unwanted litters of puppies and kittens.