Jonathan Dean Friend II (Tuey), 43 of Stout Ohio, beloved son, brother, uncle, andriend, born Oct 13, 1977 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Jonathan Dean and Beverly Jean (Potts) Friend, and went to be with the Lord Oct 19, 2020.

Jonathan graduated from Manchester High School in May 1997. He worked as a truck driver and team drove with his father and drove across-country. He has lived all over the world starting in New Hampshire 1977-78, then to Homestead, Florida 1978-82, then to Spangdahlem, Germany 1982-86, then to Plattsburgh, New York 1986-91, Abilene, Texas 1991-95, then to Rome and Stout, Ohio. Jonathan used to play on a bowling team, he loved to ride motorcycles, and also loved to fish. He also liked to play a good game of euchre.

Jonathan (Tuey) was preceded in death by one brother Jeremiah John-Lee Friend, his grandparents, John and Donna Friend, and a grandfather, Lindy Lee Mann.

Jonathan is survived by his parents Jonathan and Beverly friend of stout, Ohio; one grandmother, Blanch Mann of Stout; grandparents Eugene and Grace Potts of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Destiny and Norman Taylor of Sandy Springs, Ohio and Aniston Friend of Stout; one niece, Laramie and Devon Varney of West Union Ohio; one nephew, Wyatt Taylor of Sandy Springs; and one great niece Autumn Varney of West Union; and a lot of cousins, and a lot of friends.

Words cannot say how very much Jonathan will be missed by his family and many friends and a special thanks to a very special lady Sandy Lent, she was such a blessing and a big help to Jonathan, and the family would like also to give a big thanks to Stephanie Stevenson and the other workers at Core Care of Montgomery and Hospice for the care and kindness.

You can think about a life as the date they were born, the date they died, separated by a dash. That dash may seem insignificant, but it’s the key and the days of life, a life is really found in that dash.

Funeral services will be held on Friday Oct. 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Owen Applegate officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service starting at 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service.