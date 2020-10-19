Rhonda C. Purdin age 56 years, of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Rhonda was born Dec. 28, 1963 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Ronald Curtis and Ruth Ann (Singleton) Purdin.

Survivors include daughter Ashley R. Purdin of West Union; three brothers, Rick Purdin and Lisa of West Union, Greg Purdin of Manchester, and Rocky Purdin of Manchester; two nephews, Chad Purdin and Jessica of Brooksville, Kentucky and Daniel Purdin and Sara of Columbus, Ohio; two grandchildren, Madison Horsley of Lynx and Paisley Moore of Blue Creek.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Julie Horsley officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 5- 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

