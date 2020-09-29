Submitted by Linda Mendenhall-

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on Sept. 8, 2020 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Barbara Moore, and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Ken Johnson via conference call.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the following travel request: David Gifford – Southwest Auditor’s Association District Meeting – Troy, Ohio – Sept. 18, 2020 – $125. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the contract amendment between ther Adams County and Clermont County Courts of Common Pleas for juvenile detention beds as recommended by Court Administrator Veronica Grooms. Vote: all aye.

An activities report was filed for the Dog and Kennel Department for the week ending Sept. 4, 2020.

A conference call was held with Roxy Tolle, Auditor’s Office, concerning the budgetary policy for health insurance costs for dual county employees.

At 9:15 a.m. two bids were received for the 2020 Adams County Guardrail Project and they read as follows: #1.) Lake Erie Construction $285,595; #2.) PDK Construction $250,897.25. The bids were turned over to Deputy Engineer Adam Carroll to be taken under advisement.

JFS Director Angela Richmond discussed the following issue with the Board: Collective bargaining negotiations; Suggested modifications to address COVID-19 concerns along with staffing issues.

Linda Steele, Board of Directors, discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: Audit report; ESO contract for patient care and staff scheduling; COVID-19 expenses and related CARES Act funding; Personnel; Departmental budget.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the re-employment of EMT Ashley Hackworth as a Medic on a part time PRN basis as recommended Adams County Emergency Medical Services Board of Directors effective Sept. 8, 2020 per the salary schedule. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session with Linda Steele, EMS Board of Directors, at 10:19 a.m. to discuss matters required to be kept confidential in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (5). Vote: all aye.

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 10:30 a.m.

ECD Director Holly Johnson discussed the following issues with the Board: Village of Peebles/Potential sewer line extension projects (Locust Grove community, Mineral Springs Lake); Natural gas line expansion project; Adams County Training Center; Department assistance request/911; Follow up RE: Highland County Water Company, Inc./Heron Rd.; Village of Manchester update of projects; Village of West Union update of projects; Courthouse security entryway/scanner location per Supreme Court guidelines; Winchester Industrial Park; Courthouse elevator modernization project; Audit review; Winchester Industrial Park Broadband Grant application.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to authorize the Adams County Office of Economic Development to proceed with an application for funds through the Appalachian Regional Commission for the Winchester Industrial Park Broadband Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to sign correspondence requesting the support and assistance of Congressman Brad Wenstrup in the county’s effort to secure funding for the Adams County Natural Gas Pipeline Project as requested by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed the following legal issues with the Board: JFS policies/ COVID-19 and FMLA (Director Angela Richmond was present for the discussion); Ballot language DD tax levy; Road standards; CARES Act funding expenditures; Airport board/Review of policies and procedures.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 11:35 a.m. with Brett Geary, Clemans, Nelson and Associates, Inc., for sheriff’s department FOP negotiations in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (4). Vote: all aye.

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 11:44 a.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the tentative agreement between the Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Labor Council, Inc. and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office as presented by Brett Geary, Clemans, Nelson and Associates, Inc. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to certify the five (5) year Public Housing Plan filed by Rick Bowman, Executive Director, Adams County Metropolitan Housing Authority is consistent with the Adams County Consolidated Housing Plan; further Commissioner Pell is authorized to sign PHA documents as presented and approved retroactively to Aug, 31, 2020. Vote: all aye.

Court Administrator Veronica Grooms discussed a procedural issue regarding expenses relating to employer required COVID-19 testing.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.