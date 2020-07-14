James “Cowboy Jim” Smith, age 78 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Mr. Smith was born July 10, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late John Sherman Smith and Geraldine (Garrett) Greer. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather L.D. Greer, son Jerry, brother Donald Greer, and sister Teresa Mead.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Smith of West Union; four daughters, Sonja L. and Bill, Audra A. and John, Bonnie “Suzie” and Jim and Crystal J. and Rob; five sons, Mark A. and special friend Roberta, Kelly D. and Christine, Sean C., Scott L., and Jeff H. and Vanessa; sister Carol Hartsock; several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

James is to be cremated and no services will be held. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign James’ online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

