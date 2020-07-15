Local dog returns home after nine days

Submitted News

Amy Hawes and her family were not planning to be home during the evening of July 4, so they kenneled their three dogs inside their residence to keep them safe. Unfortunately, their Terrier mix, Pup-Pup, who is terrified of loud noises, had other plans. When neighbors set off fireworks near the home, Pup-Pup managed to escape not only her kennel but also got outside. By the time Hawes returned home, Pup-Pup was nowhere to be found.

Hawes and her family worked tirelessly to find their missing pet, including on-the-ground searches, word-of-mouth, notifying the local animal shelters, and posting Pup-Pup’s photos on social media.

When Hawes’ post came across the desk of Humane Society volunteer and Board President Jessica Huxmann, she immediately created a courtesy post on the organization’s Facebook page, requesting visitors to keep an eye out for Pup-Pup and to notify Hawes if she was spotted. It was quite a shock when, nine days later, on July 13, Huxmann’s six-year-old daughter came inside their home in West Union and declared, “Mommy, there’s a strange dog outside.” Huxmann went to investigate and discovered Pup-Pup standing in their driveway. Huxmann coaxed the exhausted dog into their garage with a can of cat food and Pup-Pup immediately laid down.

Huxmann then found the Facebook listing that she had posted and contacted Hawes. After leaving work early with her boss’s blessing, Hawes pulled into the Huxmann driveway around four o’clock in the afternoon and was led to the garage to be reunited with her lost pet. As she knelt down to the still-reclining dog, Hawes gently stretched out both hands for the dog to sniff. At first, the dog reacted timidly, but she stretched her nose out to Hawes’s hands and suddenly she was up off the floor, whining and licking at Hawes’s tear-streaked face. Hawes scooped Pup-Pup into her arms and carried her outside, with Pup-Pup’s tail wagging and body wiggling the whole time.

The Humane Society of Adams County would like to thank all agencies and individuals involved in the rescue of lost animals like Pup-Pup. Nearly one thousand people viewed Pup-Pup’s post of Facebook and if Pup-Pup had been picked up by the Adams County Dog Warden, she would have been able to wait for Hawes safely at the Adams County Dog & Kennel Department, which is the group that takes in stray dogs for Adams County. Posts for “missing” and “found” pets are a free service provided to the community by the Humane Society of Adams County (HSAC).

Stories like Pup-Pup’s help keep hope alive for the many pets that go missing every day.

The Humane Society has these tips for helping get pets back home quickly and safely. First, keep a collar with a current phone number on your pet. Don’t like the “jangle” of dog tags? Try writing the phone number directly on the nylon with a permanent marker. Second, consider having your dog microchipped. Microchips cannot fall off or be removed, so they are very useful for proving the identification of lost or stolen animals. The Humane Society of Adams County, Bailey Animal Hospital in West Union, and the Adams County Dog & Kennel Department all have universal microchip scanners. Third, time is critical. Post recent pictures of your pet on Facebook, print photos and hand them out to your mail carrier, local vet clinics, the Dog Warden, police station, Sheriff department, and the HSAC animal shelter. Include the last place the pet was seen and a phone number to call if spotted. And finally, be like Hawes, who says she never gave up hope that she would find Pup-Pup.

For more information about the Humane Society of Adams County, please visit the animal shelter’s website at www.adamscountyanimals.org or email them at info@adamscountyanimals.org.