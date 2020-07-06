Oscar Lee McGraw, age 54 of Rome, Ohio, died Monday, June 29, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born Jan. 27, 1966 in West Union. He was preceded in death by father, Oscar McGraw; grandparents, Tom and Rosa (Cooper) McGraw and Etta Cora Horsley.

Oscar is survived by mother, Wanda Fay (Horsley) Shiveley of Rome; three brothers, Elmo McGraw and Marcella of Lucasville, Alex McGraw and Nancy of Vanceburg, Ky., and Dean McGraw and Paula of West Union; four sisters, Caroline Heisler of Rome, Sally Ellington and Joe of Ashland, Ky., Paula Lewis and Jeff Bennett of New Vienna, and Nancy Monroe and David of West Union; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Oscar was a member of Hamilton Church in Lynx. He was a client of Venture Productions and participated in the Happy Hours Program.

A private visitation was held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public graveside funeral was Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Copas Cemetery on State Route 125 in Blue Creek. Pastor Wayne Harper officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.