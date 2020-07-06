Louttie Jo Scott, 45, of West Union, Ohio died Wednesday, July 2, 2020 at home. She was born Aug. 22, 1974 in Louisa, Ky. She was preceded in death by parents, Gary Roy and Beatrice Faye Isaac and biological father William Leslie Isaac; brother, Gary Mart Isaac; sister, Mary Margaret Isaac; some aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Louttie is survived by husband, John Lee Scott; three daughters, Christa Darr of Savanna, Illinois, Patricia Menke-Davenport and Ashley of Lynx, and Davie Jaqueline Nicole Menke of West Union; eight grandchildren, Trinity Perry, John Menke and Mary Menke of Savanna, Illinois, Eric Lane Isaac Davenport and Ludy Josie Rose Davenport of Lynx, Emma Nicole Beatrice Wait, Callie Josephine Faye Wait, and Aiden Lee Isaac Wait of West Union; seven brothers, Keith Isaac of Moraine, Teddy Isaac of Moraine, Leslie Isaac of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, Roy Isaac of West Carrollton, Joey Isaac of Miamisburg, Matthew Isaac of New Vienna, and Mark Isaac of Fort Gay, West Virginia; three sisters, Virginia Hicks of Ashland, Ky., Dianna Isaac of Miamisburg, and Laura Suggs of Sinking Springs; two step sisters, Tina Chaffins of Seaman and Amanda Chaffins of Louisa, Ky.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Louttie spent many years as a licensed massage therapist. She was a volunteer EMT and Firefighter for Monroe Township and an EMT for Life Ambulance.

The visitation is, Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5- 8 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral is Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home.

Interment will be at the Manchester Cemetery.