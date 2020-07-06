Submitted News

The 2020 Adams County Fair Royalty Candidates have been announced. Finalist for this year’s contest include:

Whitney Bauman, Otway, is 18 years old and the daughter of Kent and Joy Bauman. She is currently a student at The Ohio State University. She is a member of the Buckeye Barn Busters 4-H Club, and she is a State Junior Fair Board Representative for FFA.

Whitney Hill, Seaman, is 17 and the daughter of Russell and Diana Hill. She recently graduated from the the OVCTC Ag Business program. She is a member of the Denim and Dirt 4-H Club, Adams County Junior Fair Board, and OVCTC FFA where she earned her state FFA degree.

Taylor Newman, from Seaman, is 16 years old and the daughter of John and Angelena Newman. She will be a senior in the fall at North Adams High School. She is a member of the Unity Farmers 4-H Club, Adams County Junior Fair Board, and the North Adams FFA where she earned her state FFA degree.

Hunter Harris, West Union, is 16 and he is the son of Crystal and Steven Harris. He will be a senior at the OVCTC this fall in the Agricultural Business Program. He is a member of the Adams County Beef & More 4-H Club and the OVCTC FFA where he has earned his state FFA degree.

The 2020 Adams County Fair Queen and King will be crowned and Court announced on Wednesday, July 15 at 6 p.m. in the grandstand.