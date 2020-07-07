Constance “Connie” Gibson, age 55 years, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Connie was born April 11, 1965 in Dayton, Ohio to Donald Willis and Mary Jane Shumaker. She was preceded in death by her husband Steve Gibson and sister Debbie Barr.

Survivors include her father Donald Willis and Charlotte of Dayton; mother Mary Jane Shumaker and Charlie of Cherry Fork; daughter Destiny Jarvis of West Union; son Mark Gibson of West Union; sister Vicki Hogge of West Union; brothers Donnie Willis of West Union and Scott Shumaker of Winchester; and three grandchildren.

Mrs. Gibson is to be cremated with no services to be held at this time.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Connie’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.