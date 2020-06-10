Amy Marie Johnson, 45 years, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her residence.

Amy was born on Jan. 13, 1975, in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond Johnson and Robin (Ray) and Gail Longacre. Amy worked in food service.

Amy is survived by her father, Raymond Johnson, and by her mother and stepfather, Robin (Ray) and Gail Longacre. She is also survived by a son, Austin Johnson of West Union; and a daughter, Rayann Blythe of Winchester; as well as two sisters, Hope Bechdolt of Sardinia and Leah Drawhorn of Batavia; and two stepsisters, Tera Stockler of Florida and Amy Holland of Colorado.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Dave Hopkins. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

