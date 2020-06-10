James R. Reno, 94 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Seaman, Ohio.

Jim was born in Prichard, West Virginia, on May 13, 1926, the son of the late Harvey and Opal Reno. Jim served in the United States Army during both World War II and the Korean Conflict. He later worked for the Ford Motor Company. He was a member of the UAW and the Peebles Masonic Lodge.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Glenna (Bailey) Reno.

He is survived by his two sons, Bill Reno of Loveland and Bo (Julia) Reno of Peebles; and a daughter, Sharon Brath of Bethel. Jim also leaves behind two brothers, Enos Gore of Keystone, Indiana and Roger Gore of Bluffton, Indiana; and a sister, Ora Mae Cowdel of Atlanta, Georgia. He will be sadly missed by his 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend graveside funeral services, officiated by Gus Denzik, to be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery. Military services will be provided by the Adams County Military Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

