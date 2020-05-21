Rose Marie Vogler-Gill, age 78 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Wednesday May 20, 2020. Rose was born May 5, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Floyd and Marjorie (Stevenson) Grooms. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Vogler Sr., an infant brother, Johnny Franklin Grooms, and her ste father David Black.

Rose was a member of the West Union Christian Union Church since the age of 13, a member of the West Union Women’s Club, the book club at the library, Daughters of the American Revolution, attended the Bentonville Community Church was a member of the Manchester Eastern Star, attended Corner Stone Christian Union Church, was a former 4-H advisor and worked with the Bible School. Rose worked in the Adams County School System as a Teacher’s Aide for 32 years.

Survivors include her husband David Gill of Manchester, Ohio; three daughters, Rebecca Vogler of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, Regina Justice and Brian of Peebles, Ohio, and Rhiana Warren and Jamie of Mt. Orab, Ohio; step daughter Cindy Gill of Lebanon, Ohio; two sons, Ronald Vogler Jr. and Nedra of West Union, Ohio and Roger Vogler and Marci of Winchester, Ohio; sister Judith Spears and Lawrence of Georgetown, Ky.; 13 grandchildren, Jennifer Shaw, Kaylie Ruckel, Brooke Justice, Baylee Justice, Shay Cluxton, Shari Vogler, McKayla Vogler, Carter Vogler, Codie Vogler, Kinley Warren, Ryker Warren, Ensley Warren, and Bryna Warren; step grandchildren Justin Sprandel, Matthew Sprandel, and Emma Sprandel; five great grandchildren, Aubrey Clark, Crew Clark, Beau Shaw, Brigham Shaw, and Trevor Byrd; two sister in laws, June Vogler of Cherry Fork, Ohio and Darlene Howell and Larry of Beavercreek, Ohio; and two brother in laws, Jr. Vogler and Linda of Xenia, Ohio and Delbert West of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the West Union Christian Union Church with Brian Justice officiating under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be the day of the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, social distancing practices will be followed and the family will observe the visitation, but will not participate in a receiving line.

Memorials can be made in Rose’s memory to the West Union Christian Union Church or to Heartland of Hospice.

