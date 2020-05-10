Gregory A. (Harris) Jessee, 60 years, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Mercy West Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Greg was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Dec. 28, 1959, the son of Dennis J and Janet A (Strunk) Harris. After serving in the U.S. Army, Greg worked as a counselor.

Greg was preceded in death by his brother, Tony “Starsky” Harris.

He is survived by his sons, Chris Jessee and Dennis Jessee. Greg is also survived by his parents, Dennis and Janet Harris of West Union; as well as three brothers, Eric (Kara) Harris of Blue Creek, Dennis (Michele) Harris of Arizona, and Ken (Cheryl) Harris of California; and by three sisters, Cindy Williams of Cincinnati, Kathy (Vohn) Hoop of Peebles, and Maria (Adam Kirkpatrick) Harris of Iowa.

Graveside funeral services, officiated by Father Adam Puntel, will be held at the convenience of the family, with burial following in the West Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

