The official results of the 2020 Primary Election in Adams County have been released and can be found at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/adams/c/elecres/20200317results.pdf.

The contested races of local interest ended as follows:

Republican Commissioner (1-2-2021)

Teresa Diane Ward 1,709

Dane Clark 1,648

Republican Commissioner (1-3-2021)

Barbara Moore 2,205

Troy Dotson 1,167

Republican Clerk of Courts

Larry Heller 1,960

Holly Johnson 801

Helen Cluxton Williams 586